The government of United States I would be analyzing the trips from Mexico as a possible cause of the rebound in cases of people infected by the new strain of coronavirus.

During Thursday, at a meeting of the working group that addresses the pandemic in the United States, officials discussed the hypothesis about the new wave of cases of patients with the virus. SARS-CoV-2, by showing the common elements present in the new shoots.

Arizona, California, Texas and North Carolina are some of the states that show recent increases in the number of people infected, especially in Hispanic communities. Therefore, the working group of the White House is reviewing whether legal travel between United States and Mexico could be related, two officials aware of these works revealed to the Associated Press agency.

Sources added that even the American Union Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sent staff to Arizona and other regions of the nation to try to track and contain new outbreaks of COVID-19.

It should be noted that since last March, both countries restricted non-essential travel between borders, although the US government allows the entry of its citizens, agricultural workers and other people related to trade.

Other hypotheses point to the delay in carrying out diagnostic tests and that infected persons undergo various analyzes of the pathogen in order to obtain authorization to return to their jobs.

