The President of the United States will allow fishing in a protected area of ​​the Atlantic Ocean, putting hundreds of species at risk.

Donald Trump signed a proclamation to allow fishing in an area of ​​five thousand square miles on the New England coast, which had previously been protected by the former President of the United States, Barack Obama.

Environmentalists warn that this seriously jeopardizes the coral, fish, birds, dolphins, turtles, whales and more endangered species that will suffer the consequences.

What reason was there to close 5,000 miles? Those are many miles. Five thousand miles is a lot. In my opinion, he (Obama) had no reason to do so. ”Trump said during his announcement.

The territory in question is the so-called ‘Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument’. This sanctuary is home to corals, endangered whales and more than a thousand species necessary for the survival of the ecosystem.

Inconsistent actions

This measure was allegedly approved in order to support the fishing economy that suffered a severe blow from the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Miriam Goldstein, director of the American Progress Center warned that Trump’s actions will bring minimal economic benefit and instead, they are “Selling the future of the ocean and the future of the ecosystem.”

The executive order recommends increasing production. The problem is that seafood buyers are rejecting fish production.

There are so many closed restaurants that it is impossible to process, store and sell so much product. It is useless to increase production if demand is low.

A report by The Washington Post revealed that the Trump administration intentionally withheld information regarding the matter. Data shows that fishmonger revenues have increased since the area was designated as a ‘Marine Monument’. There is no evidence to believe that your openness to fishing will generate an economic boost in the United States.

Image: NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is a scientific agency of the United States Department of Commerce).

Damage to the environment

In addition to these measures, Trump signed an executive agreement to ignore the check-up of large infrastructures that could threaten public health and the environment. This to expedite the approval of energy projects such as pipelines.

The Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) condemned the actions of the American president. For its part, its director, Brad Sewell, said he is prepared to take legal measures against the administration of the current president of the United States, since he assures that “significant changes to monuments or their protections must be made by Congress, not by the President”.

Despite warnings of a mass extinction, the possible disappearance of coral reefs, and the already visible consequences of climate change, the President of the United States is determined to follow his corporate agenda.

Over the past 40 years, the population of marine life is estimated to have declined by almost 50%.

Preserving areas such as the Atlantic National Marine Monument is necessary to boost biodiversity, preserve aquatic ecosystems, and prepare them for the inevitable effects of climate change.

Here we share an animated tour of the endangered marine monument: