This was announced this afternoon by elements of the John Hopkins University

AP –

CHICAGO – The number of deaths from coronavirus in U.S eclipsed that of Saturday Italy as the highest in the world, with more than 20,000 deaths, according to the count by Johns Hopkins University. Meanwhile, Chicago and other cities in the center-north of the country were preparing for a possible rebound in deaths and were mobilizing to stifle outbreaks of contagion before they exploded.

With the metropolitan area of New York overwhelmed by the number of cases, fear grows that the contagion will spread to the center of the country.

Worldwide, confirmed infections exceeded 1.8 million, with more than 108,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 400,000 people have recovered.

The mortality rate _ the number of deaths in relation to the population _ is still much higher in Italy what in U.S, which has a number of inhabitants five times greater than that of Italy.

Johns Hopkins figures are based on data provided by health authorities around the world. The actual numbers of deaths and infections are believed to be much higher due to weak clinical tests, different ways of counting, and, in some cases, cover-ups by some governments.