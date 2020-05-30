In the United States, at least 406,446 people have overcome the COVID-19 disease as of this Friday.

United States this Friday reached one million 745 thousand 606 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 102 thousand 798 deaths, according to the independent count of the Johns Hopkins University.

This balance at 8:00 p.m. local is 24,993 more infections than Thursday and 1,236 new deaths.

The state of NY remains the great epicenter of the pandemic in the United States with 368,284 confirmed cases and 29,605 deaths, a figure similar to that of France and only below the United Kingdom and Italy.

In New York City alone, 21,477 people have died.

The state of New York is followed by its neighbor New Jersey, with 158 thousand 844 confirmed cases and 11 thousand 531 deaths, Massachusetts with 95 thousand 512 infections and 6 thousand 718 deaths, and Pennsylvania, where 74 thousand 984 positive for coronavirus and 5 thousand 464 dead.

Other states with a large number of deaths are Michigan with 5,406, Illinois with 5,270, California with 4,151, or Connecticut with 3,868.

The provisional balance of deaths -102,798- has already reached the lowest level of the initial estimates of the White House, which projected at best between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths due to the pandemic.

President Donald Trump initially lowered those estimates and was confident that the final figure would rather be between 50,000 and 60,000 dead, although in his latest calculations he already predicted up to 110,000 dead.

For his part, the Institute of Metrics and Health Assessments (IHME) of the University of Washington, in whose models of prediction of the evolution of the pandemic often the White House calculates, that at the beginning of August it will have left more than 131 thousand deaths in the United States.

With information from .