United States reached this Sunday the figure of 1 million 779 thousand 853 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and of 104 thousand 81 deceased, according to the independent count of the Johns Hopkins University.

These numbers, which are from 3:30 p.m. local time in the United States (2:30 p.m. from Mexico City), represent an increase of 20 thousand 128 new infections and of 692 dead, compared to yesterday, Saturday, at the same time.

The state of NY remains the great epicenter of the pandemic in the United States with 370 thousand 770 confirmed cases, a figure only below Russia and of Brazil.

Just in NY Have they died 29 thousand 784 people, followed by the neighbor New Jersey with 160 thousand 471 confirmed cases and 11 thousand 698 deceased; Massachusetts with 96 thousand 301 infections and 6 thousand 768 deaths; and Pennsylvania, which has reported 75 thousand 697 positive for coronavirus and 5 thousand 537 dead.

Other states with large numbers of deceased are Michigan, with 5 thousand 464; Illinois, with 5 thousand 330; California with 4 thousand 146; and Connecticut, with 3 thousand 912.

The provisional balance of deaths is close to the initial estimates of the White House, which projected at best between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths; but it has already far exceeded the most optimistic calculations made “a posteriori” by the president Donald trump between 50,000 and 60,000 deceased.

Since then, however, Trump He has increased his prognosis several times until he recognizes in his most recent calculation that the final figure will probably be between 100,000 and 110,000 dead.

The Institute of Metrics and Health Assessments (IHME) of the University of Washington, in whose models of prediction of the evolution of the pandemic it is fixed to often the White House, calculates that by the beginning of August the crisis will have left more than 131 thousand deaths in the United States.

Four days ago, United States became the first nation in the world to exceed 100 thousand dead by coronavirus, but a study published this Saturday of the prestigious Yale University and the diary The Washington Post He said that figure could have been exceeded weeks ago.

