United secures the Champions League

05/09/2021 at 5:29 PM CEST

The Manchester United it took him four minutes to get out of trouble. A penalty of Bruno fernandes and a lash of Greenwood they neutralized Traore’s opening goal at Villa Park. Cavani he sentenced in the final stretch to leave the Red Devils with the place in the top-4 practically assured.

AVI

MUN

Aston Villa

Emi Martínez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; Douglas Luiz (Ramsey, M.65), McGinn; El Ghazi (Davis, M.77), Barkley (Wesley, M.77), Traoré; Watkins.

Manchester United

Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire (Bailly, M.78), Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Greenwood (Cavani, M.65), Bruno Fernandes (Matic, M.90), Pogba; Rashford.

Goals

1-0 M.24 Traore; 1-1 M.52 Bruno Fernades; 1-2 M.56 Greenwood; 1-3 M.87 Cavani.

Referee

Chris Kavanagh. TA: Watkins (M.45, M.88), McGinn (M.79) / Maguire (M.68). TR: Watkins (M.88).

Stadium

Villa Park. No spectators.

The Aston Villa Nothing was at stake, but he came to rest threatening to sentence the Premier League. Those of Dean Smith were ahead in the first great opportunity of which they had. In fact, no one saw the real danger in the play until he made it up. Bertrand Traoré. The African escaped from Lindelof in the area, and when he seemed too heeled he took a chupinazo that cleaned Henderson’s squad. One of the goals of the week for beauty, and it could have been for significance: Aston Villa’s victory would have mathematically given the title to Manchester City. But United was not for the work.

Solskjaer’s men had been superior in the first half, with Shaw and Pogba very active in the left-handed lane. In all their attempts they collided with Emi Martínez, until the second half. In a space of four minutes, United reversed the score. The matched put it Bruno Fernandes thanks to a penalty forced by Pogba, and the comeback was completed on greenwood talent. The 19-year-old Englishman once again showed that he is very advanced at his age: he pivoted with Mings on his back, opened space to arm his leg, and beat the local goal with a left foot.

With the score in their favor, Solskjaer’s men managed the advantage without suffering. Along the way they paid a heavy toll: the Maguire injury, with ankle problems, but the game was not in danger, and less after entering Cavani. The Uruguayan finished with a superb header in the final stretch. His 14th goal of the season to certify that United wants the Champions League next season.