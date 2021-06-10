United press for Sancho, but Chelsea is on the prowl

06/10/2021 at 7:34 PM CEST

The Manchester United has decided that it should be strengthened in this transfer market, and there has been a goal between eyebrows for a long time: Jadon sancho.

According to the German Bild, the ‘red devils’ They would have already shown interest in Sancho in a formal way to Borussia Dortmund and they would submitted its first offer, of about 70 million euros.

Despite this, in Dortmund, who do not intend to let the English footballer go, they consider it too low and have rejected it, since according to the information, they would not start talking for any figure less than 90 million euros.

As has already been speculated, Sancho is a strategic signing that United has been trying to get windowsAs his image in the England team can be a great commercial incentive for Old Trafford, and at 21, he still has a long way to go. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks for this type of profile for his team and it is one of the main requests.

In Germany, on the other hand, they are still seen with the upper hand since Sancho has a contract until 2023. The news from Germany and England suggest that Sancho and United would have reached a salary agreement of about 15 million euros, which would make him one of the highest paid English footballers, and in Manchester he would meet his great friend and teammate, Marcus rashford.

Chelsea is seen with options

To all this, United has emerged a strong competitor, such as Chelsea that reaches this market stronger than ever after having won the Champions League, with financial resources and with a convincing speech.

Tuchel He is looking for reinforcements up front and in addition to a world-class striker, he has set his sights on Jadon Sancho. Aware of the current possibilities of the club, the same information from Bild says that the ‘blues’ leave with possibilities, and that Tuchel could use his experience in Borussia to finish convincing the English footballer.

At the moment, United seem the best positioned but, as has already happened throughout this campaign in Europe, Chelsea should not be ruled out in any matter that is set as a target.