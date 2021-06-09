United plans supersonic passenger flights by 2029

06/09/2021 at 8:54 AM CEST

SPORT.es

The American airline United has announced plans to buy 15 new supersonic jets and “return supersonic speeds to aviation” in the year 2029. Supersonic passenger flights ended in 2003 when Air France and British Airways retired the Concorde. The new Overture aircraft will be produced by a Denver-based company called Boom, which has yet to fly a supersonic aircraft.

United’s agreement is conditional on the new plane meeting safety standards. Supersonic flight is when an airplane travels faster than the speed of sound. At an altitude of 18,300m that means flying at over 1,060km / h. A typical passenger jet can sail at about 900 km / h but Overture is expected to reach speeds of 1,805 km / h, also known as Mach 1.7.

At that speed, travel times on transatlantic routes like London to New York can be cut in half. Boom says Overture could make the trip in 3.5 hours, cutting the flight by three hours. The Concorde, which entered passenger service in 1976, was even faster with a top speed of Mach 2.04, approximately 2,180 km / h.