06/14/2021

Act. At 10:34 CEST

Manchester United, as the SPORT newspaper has learned; has offered one more year of contract to the Spanish Juan kill. A relationship that initially ends on June 30; in just over two weeks.

The Asturian is evaluating the proposal of the English club given that economically it supposes a reduction with respect to his current record agreed in his previous renewal.

A reduction that is also explained by the lack of minutes that the 33-year-old Asturian player is barely counting on the current coach and former United player, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The best example we have in the last final of the Europa League where he entered the final moments in extra time, but thinking about the penalty shootout where he ended up losing to Villarreal.

This summer marks the three-year anniversary of the last contract he signed Juan kill with the English club in June 2019. Behind this renewal proposal, according to sources close to the negotiation, is the clear intention of the English club to be able to count on the still footballer within its sports organization chart. He fits perfectly as a future head of sports management. Understand that Juan kill knows perfectly the philosophy of the club, the dynamics of work and the idiosyncrasies of Manchester United.

If an agreement is finally reached, there will be nine seasons that it will fulfill Juan kill in the summer of 2022 with Manchester United. Club with whom he signed his first contract in 2014, where he arrived then from London’s Chelsea and after a successful spell at Valencia.

The player is seriously evaluating the proposal given the future project that it implies for him still footballers, although now it implies a reduction in his record as a footballer. The Asturian international has come to be at some point in his career under the perspective of Fútbol Club Barcelona, ​​a relationship that never came to fruition.