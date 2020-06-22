After the agreement, around 2 billion dollars will be invested to rebuild the areas affected by the El Niño weather phenomenon.

Europe.- The United Kingdom signed an agreement this Monday with Peru to carry out the reconstruction works in the north of the country, affected by the El Niño phenomenon of 2017, with a similar scheme to that developed for the facilities of the Lima 2019 Pan American Games.

The agreement will allow to invest nearly 2,000 million dollars in nine regions of Peru, where the climatic phenomenon caused the destruction of roads, bridges, irrigation channels and different types of public and private construction due to floods and landslides.

The regions most affected by the El Niño phenomenon and where the reconstruction will be concentrated are the northern regions of Tumbes, Piura, Lambayeque and La Libertad, as well as the Ancas of Ancash, Huancavelica and Cajamarca, in addition to Lima and Ica.

« The investment that has been established for the next two years is around 7,000 million soles (2,000 million dollars), and only, so far from this subscription to the end of this year, it will exceed 1,000 million of soles (300 million dollars) of investment in the regions contemplated by this agreement, « declared the Peruvian president, Martín Vizcarra.

BORIS JOHNSON

The head of state held a link from the Government Palace, in virtual form, with the British ambassador in PeruKate Harrison, who shared a video message from the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, regarding the agreement.

The British Prime Minister recalled that he was a « witness » to the joint work when in 2018 Vizcarra « invited him to see how British companies helped him prepare for what would be the best Pan American Games in history. »

The works for the Pan American Villa, where around 9,000 athletes would be housed, and a dozen venues for different sports in Lima were accelerated in the two years prior to the games under the advice of the United Kingdom in the international tender for the construction of the facilities.

CHILD’S PHENOMENAL DEVASTATOR

« Today I am delighted to once again see such cooperation and collaboration represented in this incredible agreement. It could not be more opportune because the devastation caused by El Niño in 2017 showed us all that climate change is not something improbable, » he added. Johnson.

The British Prime Minister stated that this project « will help put Peru, its economy and its people on the road to a more resilient, prosperous and inclusive future « and added that he could not wait to see where this » new chapter « in the bilateral relationship takes them.

Along the same lines, the ambassador of the United Kingdom He thanked both rulers for signing the agreement and added that they are committing themselves « to work with transparency, efficiency and sustainability », in a message shared on Twitter.

WORKS THAT TRANSCEND TO THE GOVERNMENT

Given the Peru has been hit many times by the El Niño phenomenon throughout its history, the Peruvian president indicated that we cannot « allow every certain period of years in our country again to be punished by nature because we do not make definitive interventions, but rather palliative interventions that then, in another natural phenomenon, the same damage is repeated. «

In this sense, Vizcarra stressed that the objective of the reconstruction is to intervene in the reinforcement of the rivers of 17 basins to ensure the agricultural infrastructure and that it does not cause destruction in urban areas when overflows occur due to the increase in rainfall.

The agreement with the United Kingdom It will also allow treating five streams and seven drains in the nine regions most affected by the phenomenon of The boy from 2017.