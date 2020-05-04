The head of the European Union’s disease control agency said on Monday that the United Kingdom is one of five European countries that have not yet reached the peak of the coronavirus outbreak, contrary to what the British government says.

People wear protective masks at London train station 04/05/2020 REUTERS / Toby Melville

Photo: .

As of May 4, the UK had recorded almost 190,000 cases of coronavirus and nearly 28,500 deaths. In Europe, only Italy has more deaths from Covid-19, a respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, so far.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who returned to work last week after recovering from Covid-19, said on Thursday that the UK had experienced the peak of the disease and is now on the downward curve.

Andrea Ammon, director of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), told European parliamentarians that Bulgaria still experiences an increase in the number of cases, while the United Kingdom, Poland, Romania and Sweden have seen “no significant changes in recent years. 14 days”.

For all other European countries there has been a drop in cases, she said. “Until Saturday, it looks like the initial broadcast wave (in Europe) has peaked,” she told parliamentarians on a videoconference.

ECDC monitors all 27 EU members, as well as the United Kingdom, Norway, Liechtenstein and Iceland.

See too:

Alligator ‘takes advantage’ of human quarantine and invades backyard in the USA; Look

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

