Data from UK statistical agencies released further suggests that more than 11,600 people died in nursing homes in this health crisis

The United Kingdom communicated 545 new deaths by coronavirus COVID-19, up to a total of 35 thousand 341 deaths in residences, hospitals and homes since the pandemic.

After having registered the lowest daily extinct figures since March (170 and 160 deaths, respectively) on Sunday and Monday, the official count rebounded this Tuesday, when 2,412 new infections have also been detected.

At the daily press conference to report on the government’s measures against the coronavirus, the Minister of the Environment, George Eustice, reported that 89,784 tests were carried out in the country yesterday.

In total, during the health crisis there were about 55 thousand deaths above the average in the country, of which around 25 percent do not seem directly related to the coronavirus, said the head of health analysis of the National Statistical Organization (ONS, in English), Nick Stripe.

British statistical agency data released today also suggests that more than 11,600 people died in nursing homes in this health crisis, fueling criticism of the government of Prime Minister Conservative. Boris Johnson.

The Labor opposition in Parliament accused the Executive of having acted slowly to take measures in these centers and of having given priority to plans to avoid saturation of hospitals.

The Minister of Health, Matt HancockFor his part, he argued that the percentage of deaths in residences is higher in other European countries and assured that his Government is determined to do everything “humanly possible” to protect residences.

With information from EFE