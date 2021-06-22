United Kingdom begins negotiations to join block TPP11: Map

. videos

Carl Nassib comes out gay and donates $ 100,000 to the “Trevor Project”

Las Vegas (USA), Jun 21 (.) .- The defensive end of the Las Vegas Raiders, Carl Nassib, became the first active player in the National League (NFL) on Monday to publicly declare himself gay. Nassib’s announcement was made in an Instagram post in which he explained that he is at his residence in Pennsylvania and wanted to take “a moment” to publicize his homosexual status because that is when he feels comfortable doing so. After admitting that he had been pondering the decision for a long time, he now had all the security to do so because he is surrounded by the best family, friends and the profession that he always wanted to have and ask for. Nassib also expressed that he considers himself a reserved person and that under no circumstances was he trying to attract attention, but that it was about “responsibility” with his beliefs and the importance of representation and visibility. “In fact, I hope that one day, videos like this and the whole submission process won’t be necessary,” argued Nassib, 28. “But until then, I’m going to do my best and do my part to cultivate an accepting, compassionate culture and I’m going to start donating $ 100,000 to Project Trevor.” The Trevor Project provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to the LGBTQ community. “They are an incredible organization, they are the number one suicide prevention service for LGBTQ youth in America,” Nassib said. “And they are really doing incredible things. I am excited to be a part of it, to help in whatever way I can and in the future of the work that he does. The reaction to Nassib’s announcement was immediate throughout the NFL and the sports world in general. In a statement, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league “is proud of Carl for courageously sharing his truth today.” “Representation matters,” Goodell noted. “We share his hope that one day, soon, statements like yours will no longer be newsworthy as we march toward full equality for the LGBTQ community. We wish Carl the best of luck in the upcoming season.” NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith also officially said that he fully supported Nassib and the work he does with the Trevor Project, as the end goal was none other than to make his community and the rest of the world may have a safer place. While the owner of the Raiders, Mark Davis and the head coach of the team, also, through various statements, highlighted the great person and professional that Nassib was and the greatness he had acquired with his action. For its part, GLAAD, the US non-governmental media monitoring organization, founded in protest against defamatory coverage of LGBT people, called Nassib’s announcement “a historic reflection of the growing state of LGBTQ visibility and inclusion in the world of sports. professionals”. “… Carl Nassib’s story will not only have a profound impact on the future of LGBTQ visibility and acceptance in sports, but it sends a strong message to so many LGBTQ people, especially young people, that they too have some day they can become and succeed as a professional athlete like him, “said GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis in a statement. Nassib joined the Raiders in 2020 on a three-year, $ 25 million free agent contract, with $ 16.75 million guaranteed. Last season, he had 2.5 sacks and one interception in 14 games played, including five as a starter, with the Raiders. Nassib was a third-round pick with the Cleveland Browns in 2016 after training at Penn State, and he also played two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before joining the Raiders. He garnered national attention as a star of the Browns’ appearance on “Hard Knocks” in 2018, providing financial advice to his teammates and offering his opinion on the existence of aliens. Former Missouri supporter Michael Sam became the first openly gay player to be selected in NFL history in 2014, when the Rams took him 249th overall. He was cut by the team at the end of training camp that year and never played a regular season game in the NFL. (c) . Agency