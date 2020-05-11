However, championships cannot count on the presence of public

The British government released on Monday (11) the guidelines for the beginning of the relaxation of the lockdown imposed to contain the advance of the pandemic of the new coronavirus (Sars-CoV-2).

Among the measures announced, “Our plan to rebuild” highlights the release of sporting events of any size from June 1st. However, the championships – including the Premier League – are expected to take place without the public.

The famous British pubs, as well as the restaurants, will only be able to reopen from the 4th of July and the rules for this resumption will be disclosed later – along with other ads in places considered “high risk” of contamination, such as those of personal care (beauty salons, spas, hairdressers), hospitality (hotels and inns) and entertainment centers (such as cinemas).

The government will also require the use of facial protection – such as homemade masks or even the use of bandanas and headbands – whenever someone leaves the house and also in the case of staying in closed places where social distance is not possible. The recommendation is that professional masks should be left to health teams and that people make their own protections with “old” shirts or clothes.

Schools will begin to reopen between June and July, with schools for young children being the first to reopen. The regular institutions for teenagers will reopen a little later, without a specific date, and the classes should have a maximum of 12 students.

As Premier Boris Johnson had announced in a statement on Sunday (10), the British will be able to leave the house without authorization from this Wednesday (13), being able to exercise on the street and in parks individually.

Sports are also allowed, as long as the participants live in the same residence, and the meeting with a friend or relative in a public place – respecting the distance of two meters between people.

Visits to parents and grandparents are allowed, as long as they do this individually – without agglomerations.

The 51-page program also presents another point highlighted by Johnson, in which people who cannot work from home go to their workplaces “preferably” with their own car, by bicycle or on foot, avoiding public transport.

