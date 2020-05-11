The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, announced on Sunday (10) the beginning of the relaxation of the lockdown measures from next Wednesday (13), as a new phase to fight the pandemic of the new coronavirus (Sars- CoV-2).

Photo: ANSA / Ansa – Brazil

Among the measures, is the permission for people to leave the house to practice physical exercises, also in parks, and to practice group sports as long as everyone lives in the same residence. It is also allowed to drive away from home for activities considered non-essential and to meet a relative or friend in a public place, respecting the two meters away.

Anyone caught breaking the new rules will pay “heavy fines,” Johnson said. However, non-essential trade and schools are not expected to return before the beginning of June, and the “reopening of the hospital industry, ensuring social distance” is not expected to return until July.

People who are unable to work from home, on the other hand, were encouraged to go to their workplaces “preferably by car, on foot or by bicycle”. However, the premier informed that the bases of the security protocol for the resumption of work in essential industries will be disclosed.

Johnson also said that all international travelers will be quarantined as soon as they arrive in British territory, but did not detail how the procedure will be carried out.

“Be on the alert, control the virus, save lives” became the new British government slogan for this moment – changing the “Stay at home, save the NHS [sistema público de saúde], save lives “from Covid-19’s most critical moment.

The new plan is based on five levels, which should serve as a compass “on how hard social distance should be” in the coming weeks and months. For this, the transmission rate calculation, known as the R zero indicator, will be used. To allow the advance to a new phase, the number must be “between R 0.5 and R 0.9”, that is, each 10 people contaminate another five (R 0.5) or nine (R 0.9), thus causing a gradual drop in the number of contagions.

Despite Johnson’s announcement, the governments of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland continued to ask people to stay at home. Johnson was accused of taking too long to institute the lockdown measures, which caused an exponential increase in the number of cases and deaths – which began to be controlled recently.

So far, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University Center, there are 220,449 confirmed infections and 31,930 deaths.

– France starts reopening: For their part, the French today began to experience the second phase of confrontation with Covid-19, with the possibility of leaving home without having to justify it, the mandatory use of protective masks in public transport and the authorization to practice exercises physicists.

The reopening of part of schools and commerce is also authorized – in a country that was divided between red and green areas, where the rules are differentiated due to the high number of contaminations.

However, the Justice of France may curb the measures, as there has not yet been a legal opinion. The legal opinion must be examined today by the Constitutional Council.

France had been in lockdown for seven weeks to control the number of cases and the country’s president, Emmanuel Macron, called for a “sense of responsibility” from the population to prevent a further spike in contagion.

There are 177,094 contaminations confirmed throughout the French territory, with 26,383 deaths.