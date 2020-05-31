The United Kingdom reported on Saturday the death of 215 people by Covid-19 in hospitals, residences and homes, while doubts grow in educational and scientific fields about some relaxation measures announced for the day after tomorrow, including reopening some schools and allowing meetings of up to six people who do not live at the same address.

According to today’s data, the UK has counted 38,376 deaths since the pandemic began, and regarding new cases, the government confirmed 2,445 in 24 hours, for a total of 207,052.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government maintains its plan to reopen some primary schools in England on Monday, although several scientists have expressed fear that the relaxation of restrictions is premature, the . news agency reported.

By relaxing the measures when the detection system has not yet been shown to be effective, we are running some risks ” John Edmunds

Starting this week, social distance measures will also be relaxed, by allowing meetings of up to six people who do not live in the same home, provided they do so outdoors and respecting two meters of distance.

Some members of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), which advises the British Government, expressed concern about the risks of opening the opening, particularly in England.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have cut themselves off the Central Executive sheet and will not reopen schools for now, although isolation measures will also be relaxed this week.

SAGE member professor of medicine Jeremy Farrar said “Covid-19 is spreading too fast to lift confinement in England.”

“At this time, with a relatively high incidence, by relaxing the measures when the detection system (contagion) has not yet shown efficacy, we are taking some risks,” said John Edmunds, an expert in infectious diseases at the School. London Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.



Asked about these opinions, the Minister of Culture stressed that SAGE is made up of more than 50 scientists, “each of whom has his own perspective”, and that the government “adopts a collective point of view on the set of recommendations “of that group.

“Scientists are absolutely right to demand caution. We are at a point that has risks,” admitted the Minister of Culture, Media and Sports, Oliver Dowden, who assured that the government “does not have much room to maneuver” .

“For this reason, the prime minister has made it clear that we must proceed with great caution,” added the minister, who stressed that the Executive is prepared to “return to (restrictive) measures if necessary.”

