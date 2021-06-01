United. Glued. Terrified. Trailer and poster for ‘Dos’

Filmax presents the official trailer and poster of ‘Two’, a suffocating thriller full of intrigue and suspense in which a man and a woman, unknown to each other, wake up in a mysterious place, naked and savagely stuck by the abdomen.

Pablo Derqui (‘Mara y los dems’) and Marina Gatell (‘Pa Negre’) star in this film directed by Mar Targarona (‘The photographer from Mauthausen’) which is produced by Rodar y Rodar and Stick Together AIE. ‘Two’ It will be presented worldwide in the Zonazine Section of the next edition of the Malaga Festival, and later it will arrive in Spanish cinemas by the hand of Filmax on July 23rd.

Written by Cuca Canals, Christian Molina and Mike Hostench, the film revolves around David and Sara, two strangers who wake up naked in the abdomen. They are in a mysterious place. They don’t remember how they got to that room. David suggests the possibility that they have been drugged and kidnapped. Both must trust each other to unravel the mystery … but Sara is suspicious of David.

While trying to connect the dots, they discover that being close makes even the most mundane activities extremely difficult, as well as causing an inevitable mutual attraction to emerge despite the circumstances. Both are forced to share with a stranger their most intimate and shameful secrets in order to decipher the mystery …

Mar Targarona is the director, actress and executive producer of Rodar y Rodar. A member of the Dagoll Dagom company in works such as ‘Do not speak in class’ and ‘Antaviana’, later she opted for film and television working as a director, screenwriter and producer. As a producer, she obtains professional recognition with titles such as ‘The orphanage’, ‘Julia’s eyes’, ‘The body’, ‘The uncertain inhabitant’ or ‘Who killed Bambi?’, Among others.

As director stand out ‘Muere mi vida’ (1995), ‘Secuestro’ (2016), ‘El fotgrafo de Mauthausen’ (2018) or the series ‘Abuela de verano’ (2005) and ‘Ojo por ojos’ (2010).

