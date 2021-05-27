United for a #SpecialityUrgenciasYA | Health News

Share

Tweet

Share

Share

E-mail

For several weeks, social networks have been on fire. The reason? The thousands of professionals who claim a specialty of Emergency and Emergency Medicine, after the Health Commission rejected, on March 9, the recognition of this specialty, with 15 votes in favor and 19 against.

Precisely today the World Emergency Medicine Day and, therefore, professionals from the emergency services of Spanish hospitals have decided concentrate before the Ministry of Health to vindicate the future of their specialty, since its recognition would lead to a leap in the quality of care and safety for patients.

Contrary to what happens in more than 100 countries around the world, in Spain this specialty does not exist and its doctors come from other specialties, having to train later with complementary training and masters.

The truth is that, at a general level, the training of health professionals is essential in accordance with the activity they carry out and this must also be transferred to the field of urgencies and emergencies. In fact, according to data from 2018, the Hospital Emergency Services attended almost 28 million queries during that year in Spain and the work of these professionals is decisive in disaster situations, traffic accidents or multi-casualty incidents.

On Twitter, with the haghstah #specialityThere are hundreds of professionals who claim this specialty, which have also been joined by some celebrities, such as Pepe Viyuela, the former Real Sociedad player, Xabi Prieto, the television presenter, Iker Jimenez or the Spanish cook, Juan Mari Arzak, as well as medical societies and recognized professionals in this field.

Thanks to Pepe Viyuela for his support! Today we went out to the streets at 12 o’clock to demand the creation of the #EspecialidadUrgenciasYA adding their support. Thanks! pic.twitter.com/057Ot9Fa22 – SEMES (@SEMES_) May 27, 2021

Thank you very much JM Arzak for supporting #EspecialidadUrgenciasYA @SEMES_. We continue with our demands @sanidadgob @CarolinaDarias. #EmergencyMedicineDay https://t.co/UMC2vyX5hm – Pedro Alarcon (@ pjalarcon3) May 27, 2021