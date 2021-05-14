United fans tried again to prevent the game against Liverpool from taking place

05/13/2021

On at 22:03 CEST

Fans of Manchester United they are not at all happy with the way the Glazers run their club, and they make it publicly clear that way since the club announced its annexation to the Superliga, a few weeks ago.

The protests of the fans on May 2, in which they managed to enter even inside Old Trafford, got the ‘red devil’ team’s match against Liverpool to be suspended.

This Thursday was the day scheduled for this postponed day of the Premier League to be played, and a group of fans have tried to prevent it again, even blocking the arrival of the bus that took the ‘red’ squad to Old Trafford. Several vehicles parked across the street and even on the road on the Liverpool bus route. The police have come to the scene and have forced the cars to clear the area.

What’s more, another group continued with the protests against the owners with demonstrations in the vicinity of the Theater of Dreams.

Finally, and despite the difficulties, the game kicked off and both teams disputed the three points on the green.