United considers renewing Mata

04/05/2021 at 9:02 PM CEST

Juan kill landed at Old Trafford in January 2014 having been relegated to a supporting role in the Chelsea since the arrival of Mourinho to the bench. His intention was to be summoned to the World Cup in Brazil, so he decided to change of scene in the winter market of that season.

He left London for Manchester. United anticipated other interested clubs and paid 45 millions by the Spanish midfielder, who signed as a true star. In fact, both Moyes, What Giggs, Van gaal and then again Mou they assiduously counted on Bush for its headlines and Spanish had great importance during its first seasons in Manchester.

At Valencia and Chelsea he had already proven to be a sure asset in any attacking position, with experience in the Premier and an undeniable quality. However, as the seasons have passed, Bush has lost prominence and in its seventh campaign complete at Old Trafford has participated in only seven Premier League games.

Surprise renovation

Despite the obvious reduction in minutes, Mata could continue one more year at United. Everything seemed ready for its departure in the next summer market, when the contract ends. To their 32 years, and after almost 300 matches at Old Trafford, the Asturian was willing to pack his bags in search of a new destination. However, in recent hours there has been talk about a possible change of plans by the United management.

As they point out from England, the managers of the English team would be willing to offer him the renewal as a reward for his great career at the club throughout these seven and a half seasons. In addition, this decision would have the approval of Solskjaer, who sees Mata as an excellent piece for the rotation.