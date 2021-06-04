United bets on jetsons with $ 3,000M order from Boom Jet

(Bloomberg) – United Airlines Holdings Inc. is entering the potential supersonic travel market with the first firm order of Overture jets from Boom Technology Inc., betting that business travelers will pay big bucks for faster travel via the oceans.

The airline will buy 15 of the supersonic jets, which are expected to carry passengers in 2029, the companies said in a statement Thursday. At $ 200 million per plane, the deal is valued at $ 3 billion at list prices and Boom does not offer discounts, said Blake Scholl, founder and CEO of the aircraft developer. United also took options for 35 more planes.

United plans to be the operator to debut the Overture, which will be able to carry up to 88 passengers. The airline’s coastal hubs in major business travel markets make the aircraft “exceptionally useful” for United, said Mike Leskinen, vice president of corporate development. While supersonic overland flights are banned in the United States, United expects to make three-and-a-half-hour trips to London from Newark, NJ, and six-hour trips to Tokyo from San Francisco.

“It has tremendous value to a large portion of our high-end business customers,” said Leskinen. “We have our eyes firmly on the New York to London leg for the inaugural service and will assess the opportunities beyond that.”

Boom is trying to overcome the aeronautical and financial challenges necessary to bring back supersonic commercial flights for the first time since the demise of the European Concorde in 2003. It is still an uphill road. Boom has raised more than $ 250 million so far, and development costs to make the Overture’s first flight a reality are projected to reach $ 8 billion, Scholl said.

At sea level, the speed of sound is 1,223 kilometers per hour and Overture jets will fly at 1.7 times that speed, or about twice the speed of conventional jets, according to Boom. Cruising altitude of 60,000 feet will be higher than most commercial air traffic. Like the Concorde, it will break the sound barrier only over the oceans.

Concorde costs

The Concorde flew for 27 years until 2003, crossing the Atlantic on voyages that doubled the speed of sound. But due to its voracious fuel consumption and high operating costs, only two airlines, Air France and British Airways, routinely flew the plane, and fewer than two dozen were built. The Overture will be 75% cheaper to operate, Scholl said.

Last year, Boom announced a collaboration with Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc to design the powertrain for the Overture by reusing some of the British engine manufacturer’s technologies. The plane will be “optimized” to fly on 100% sustainable jet fuel and will have net zero carbon emissions, United said.

