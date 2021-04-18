United believe in the Premier and Arsenal in Europe

04/18/2021 at 08:00 CEST

Manchester United is now separated by 11 points from the leadership of the Premier. For weeks England has almost taken it for granted that City will regain the English throne. However, in Manchester not everyone sees it the same.

“We are never going to give up. Never. It’s not in United’s DNA and it doesn’t go through our heads & rdquor ;, declared Solskjaer in the preview of the weekend, announcing that they still believe in being able to trap their neighbors.

The Red Devils host Burnley this Sunday with the return of Maguire, Shaw and McTominay, who served a penalty against Granada in the Europa League. Rashford, on the other hand, is awaiting a last minute test to see if it arrives. Ahead they will have a Burnley that marks the border of permanence. Sean Dyche has his main doubts in Pope and McNeill, but in their duel last year a reference: they won at Old Trafford.

For its part, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal host Fulham today at the Emirates Stadium in full knowledge of his latest chance to jump on the European Premier League bandwagon. They arrive with air in their chests after beating Slavia Prague and getting into the semifinals of the Europa League, where Villarreal awaits.

Therefore the Gunners will want to take advantage of the air in their chest to gain momentum and secure a place in continental competitions next season. Otherwise, Winning the Europa League will be an obligation to avoid passing a blank 21/22.

Fulham, on the other hand, arrives with afugias to know themselves in relegation places, long seven points from a hypothetical salvation and with just six days ahead to recover. SCott Parker will put the best he has in the Emirates looking for a win that gives them some peace of mind.

PROBABLE ALIGNMENTS

UNITED-BURNLEYMan. United: Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Pogba; Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford; Cavani.

Burnley: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters; Gudmunsson, Brownhill, Westwood, McNeill; Wood, Vydra.

Hour: five pm.

ARSENAL-FULHAMArsenal: Log; Bellerín, Holding, Marí, Xhaka; Partey, Ceballos; Willian, Smith Rowe, Martinelli; Lacazette.

Fulham: Areola; Aina, Andersen, Adarabioyo; Tete, Lemina, Reed, Robinson; Decordova-Reid, Lookman; Mitrovic.

Hour: 14:30.