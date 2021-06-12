United Autosports’ Oreca # 22 repeats at the helm of FP3 in Portimao

The last practice session of the 8 Hours of Portimao ended the same as FP2, with Paul Di Resta at the helm. The Scottish driver has signed a time of 1: 31.628 for put United Autosports Oreca # 22 aheadAll after beating the Alpine # 36 driven by Nicolas Lapierre by 24 thousandths. Again, in the script of maximum equality that prevails in the WEC between the LMP2 and the hypercar prototypes, Glickenhaus # 709 slipped into fourth place after overcoming the technical profile problems experienced in the previous free practice sessions. In fact, the SCG 007 LMH finished ahead of the two Toyota GR 010 Hybrids.

The free third parties have not finished clarifying if the hypercar will find that extra push to leave the LMP2 behind. For the moment, United Autosports’ Oreca # 22 has repeated at the head of the times table under the guidance of Paul Di Resta, maintaining the supremacy of the prototypes in the silver category. It is true that it was by 24 thousandths, but Di Resta managed to overtake the Alpine # 36 driven by Nico Lapierre. For its part, Oreca # 38 was third thanks to Portuguese António Félix Da Costa, a rider who has already led the first practice session on Friday.

The Glickenhaus # 709 has managed to overcome the two Toyota GR 010 Hybrids in the FP3 of the 8 Hours of Portimao.

In this scenario of great uncertainty, Richard Westbrook has reached Glickenhaus # 709 up to fourth position, closing a lap only 288 thousandths slower than that of the leader. A chrono that places the Glickenhaus LMH in the ‘ointment’ and it shows that it is ready to fight against the rest of the prototypes. In fact, the # 709 finished just ahead of the # 8 Toyota, driven on his best lap by Swiss Sébastien Buemi. For its part, Toyota # 7 closed the session in ninth position, surpassed by the Oreca # 34, # 29 and # 31 of the Inter Europol, Racing Team Nederland and WRT teams.

Regarding the performance of the GTE, the Porsche team has signed a 1-2 within the LMGTE-Pro category. Kévin Estre achieved the best time with the Porsche # 92 after signing a record of 1: 38.082 when only 20 minutes of the session had been played. This record was more than enough to get no response from Porsche # 91, second thanks to Gianmaria Bruni’s best time. For its part, the Ferrari # 52 of Daniel Serra and Miguel Molina took the third position, while the Ferrari # 51 was fourth, beaten even by the first car in the amateur category.

The GTE of the LMGTE-Am category that has been embedded among the official cars has been the Porsche # 56 of Team Project 1. Matteo Cairoli, as happened in FP2, has been the most inspired driver in the German car to sign a 1: 39.186 and lead the amateur class. The podium of the category in this FP3 was completed by the Porsche # 77 of Dempsey-Proton and the Ferrari # 54 of AF Corse. After signing a good start to the day in FP2, the drivers of GR Racing’s # 86 Porsche finished in fourth place in the category.