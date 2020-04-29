Said Al Ajani is proud of his thousand date palms, in the east of the emirate of Abu Dhabi, after having overcome the worst scourge in 30 years of service: the red palm weevil or weevil, an insect that wreaks havoc in the Middle East and North from Africa.

“For 24 years we have normally cultivated our lands. Then we had to spray (pesticides) five or six times a year against the weevil,” this farmer in his 60s, dressed in traditional clothes and wearing a checkered kufiya, tells .. red and white.

In Wiqan, in eastern Abu Dhabi and bordering the Sultanate of Oman, Said Al Ajani sits on a rug in the middle of his six-hectare field to share lunch with family and neighborhood men. Under the large palm trees, dates accompany coffee, as at the end of each meal.

In the Arab world, dates are more than just a sweet fruit, especially in this month of Ramadan. It is a cultural symbol of prosperity and hospitality, which has played an important role in the development of civilizations in arid regions.

In December, the cultivation of date palms was included in the intangible cultural heritage of humanity by Unesco.

But the fan-shaped long-leaved plant is threatened by the red weevil, the most feared palm eater, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

Native to Asia, this insect of just a few centimeters infiltrates the stipe (the false trunk of the palm tree) and produces hundreds of larvae that feed on the growth tissues, eventually killing the plant.

According to the FAO, 60% of the 100 million cultivated date palms in the world are found in the Middle East and North Africa. Arab countries represent around 77% of production and almost 70% of date exports. The Emirates are at the top of the pack.

– “Economic losses” –

That is why the fight against the red weevil is a strategic issue, since it causes “economic losses of millions of dollars every year”, stresses the FAO.

After fumigation, Said Al Ajani tried a technique considered more effective and less damaging: selective injection of pesticide in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi authorities who, since 2013, have implemented a plan to control pests.

Elsewhere in the emirate, other camps are less fortunate. Also on the border with Oman, in Al Ain, the agricultural authorities sent a technical team to an area of ​​three hectares where there are several infested palm trees.

In a white protective suit, mask, and gloves, three employees carry out the operation. One of them makes a hole inside the stipe, his colleague infiltrates a long, thin tube to get inside the trunk, and the third takes out a large syringe and injects the pesticide.

“One of our investigations has shown that the technique of injecting pesticides instead of spraying them is more effective,” Safaa Al Hachem, a researcher specializing in plant protection, told ..

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (Adafsa) has commissioned the young woman, who is assisted by two assistants, to study the behavior of the red weevil.

In a laboratory, small insects and their larvae are enclosed in dozens of transparent jars where they suck honey or molasses.

“The red weevil is bred for research and experiments,” he explains, adding that special attention is paid to the larvae because this stage “is the most damaging phase.”

Since 2013, Adafsa has intervened in 22,732 farms out of the 24,000 in Abu Dhabi and the number of infested palm trees has decreased by 33.14% between 2016 and 2019, according to a report by the public body provided to ..

“The quantity of pesticides injected is limited because our goal is also to reduce contamination,” Mansur Al Mansuri, senior official at Adafsa, assures .. And Abu Dhabi has already started. according to him, to use “pesticides (…) of plant origin.

The emirate uses pheromone traps, molecules secreted by insects that attract them. The technique, also used in Saudi Arabia, “has been shown to be effective,” FAO estimates in a report published this year.

Along with the Emirates, Saudi Arabia, another major date exporter, is a major contributor to the organization’s program to combat red weevils ($ 2 million each).

This program benefits less wealthy countries, such as Mauritania, where, according to FAO, the spread of the weevil has been slowed “thanks to the active participation of farmers and their cooperatives”.