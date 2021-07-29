United and Brentford draw in a friendly packed with goals

Manchester United and Brentford, recently promoted to the Premier League, have drawn (2-2) in a vibrant friendly played at Old Trafford in front of 30,000 spectators that offered several goals. It is the third preseason test of the ‘red devils’, who had previously beaten Derby County (1-2) and lost last Saturday to Queens Parks Rangers (4-2), two teams from the English Second Division.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United, with Juan Mata as the starter, took the lead in the 12th minute with a great volley from Anthony Elanga’s half-return. The 19-year-old Swedish striker has already scored against QPR.

Read also

Brentford drew with another beautiful goal from Shandon Baptiste (20 ‘), but the goal of the night was achieved by Andreas Pereira after the break (50’) with an impressive volley from outside the area after a defensive rebound that hit the crossbar and bounced inside the goal.

Bryan Mbeumo set up in the 78th minute with a brilliant placed shot.

Solskjaer, still without some of his internationals, put Heaton up for grabs; Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Mengi, Williams (Dalot, 46 ‘); Andreas Pereira (Garner, 61 ‘), Matic (Hannibal, 75’); Mata (Pellistri, 61 ‘), Lingard (Van de Beek, 75’), Elanga (Daniel James, 61 ‘); Greenwood (Shoretire, 75 ‘).