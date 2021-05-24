United Airlines will raffle free trips for a year to clients who have been vaccinated



The prices of travel tickets for most airlines are already returning to the prices they were before the pandemic.

Photo: JESHOOTS-com / Pixabay

If after spending months and months in quarantine you feel like taking a great trip, you should consider participating in the new United Airlines contest, since the aviation company is offering its MileagePlus program partners already vaccinated a chance to win a year of free flights.

MileagePlus is a United Airlines program with which customers can earn miles on purchases made at the company.

During the coronavirus pandemic, travel demand was unchanged due to travel restrictions. However, as more and more people are vaccinated globally, people are re-packing their bags to travel to other countries or cities.

Because of this, the prices of travel tickets for most airlines are already returning to the prices they were before the pandemic.

This increased cost has deterred many people from taking their well-deserved vacations.. Above all, because many of them saw their income affected because they stopped working for a long time or had a lower salary due to the closure of businesses.

Luckily, United Airlines is launching the ‘Your Shot to Fly’ raffle, with which they intend to motivate people to get vaccinated. Among the prizes are round trips and up to one year of free trips.

If you are interested in entering the sweepstakes and having the opportunity to travel for free, then you must become a United MileagePlus member. After you’ve been vaccinated, you must upload your COVID-19 vaccine records to the airline’s Travel-Ready Center which you can find on their website or app.

You have until June 22 to do this and be eligible for some of the prizes.

It should be noted that there will be 30 winners who will be randomly selected in the month of June. Each of them will be entitled to a roundtrip flight for two in any class and to any place United Airlines flies.

In addition, there will be 5 grand prizes whose winners will be randomly selected on July 1. Each of them will receive one year of free travel to any of the airline’s worldwide destinations, in any class they choose, and may have a companion, as reported on the official site of the contest.

–You may also be interested: To reactivate its activity, California will give away trips to Disney and great prizes