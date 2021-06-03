United Airlines to buy 15 ultra-fast planes to offer supersonic flights



The plane could begin to be used for passengers in 2029 and could fly at Mach 1.7, cutting some flight times in half.

Photo: kikkuru0606 / Pixabay

Very soon you will be able to travel to any part of the world overcoming the sound barrier. And is that United Airlines is planning to make an initial purchase of 15 Boom Supersonic aircraft, with the option of acquiring 35 more in the future..

It should be noted that Boom’s supersonic jet, the Overture, has yet to be built or certified. The plane could begin to be used for passengers in 2029 and could fly at Mach 1.7, cutting some flight times in half.

That is a flight from New York to London, which normally takes seven hours, would now take just three and a half hours.

“Boom’s vision for the future of commercial aviation, combined with the industry’s strongest network in the world, will provide business and leisure travelers access to a stellar flying experience,” said United CEO, Scott Kirby, according to CNBC.

Although the terms of the sale have not yet been released, both companies have made it known that they believe the deal will bring them immediate benefits.

Boom Supersonic was founded in 2014, and has since raised $ 270 million in capital and has grown to currently 150 employees. Its founder and CEO, Blake Scholl, said that winning an order like the one from United Airlines validates his vision of the need to bring supersonic flights back.

It should be noted that, in the past, the famous supersonic aircraft, Concorde, was making commercial flights from 1976 to October 2003.

“The world’s first purchase agreement for zero net carbon supersonic aircraft marks a significant step toward our mission to create a more accessible world,” said Scholl.

For a year now, Kirby has been aggressively trying to develop opportunities for the airline since he became CEO a year ago. So it partnered with Mesa Airlines to order 200 electric planes designed to fly short distances. That came after United announced a multi-million dollar investment to be carbon neutral by 2050.

Part of what made buying supersonic jets attractive to United is Boom’s plan to power the jets with engines that run on sustainable jet fuel.

The company plans to conduct its first test flight of supersonic aircraft later this year with a demonstration aircraft called the XB-1.. If all goes according to plan, Boom will begin production of the Overture in 2023 and make its first flight in 2026. The last step will be to obtain certification from regulators, including the US Federal Aviation Administration.

When that happens, United plans to offer long-haul international flights between major cities around the world, such as San Francisco to Tokyo and New York to Paris.

