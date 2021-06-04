United Airlines to buy 15 supersonic jets

Boom’s OvertureReuters Prototype

The airline will acquire the aircraft when they meet the safety and sustainability requirements

The planes will have a capacity for between 65 and 88 passengers

It would reduce the flight time of the routes by 50%

United Airlines has announced the purchase of 15 ultra-fast aircraft from the aerospace company Boom’s Overture Supersonic, thus recovering passenger travel in this type of aircraft that ended with the withdrawal of the Concorde, Air France and Brittish Airways, in 2003.

The US airline says it will launch the planes when they meet all safety and sustainability requirements, as they are highly criticized by environmentalists for burning more fuel per passenger than normal flights.

About this, the company is committed to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 100% by 2050. Currently, commercial jet engines fly on 50% alternative fuel and the other 50% kerosene.

Flights from New York to London in 3.5 hours

“United continues on its journey to build a more innovative and sustainable airline, and today’s technological advancements make it more feasible to include supersonic aircraft,” explained United CEO Scott Kirby.

The Boom’s Overture will have a capacity of 65 to 88 seats and would reduce flight time by 50% to about 3 1/2 hours from London to New York or 6 hours from San Francisco to Tokyo.