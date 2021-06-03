United Airlines to buy 15 supersonic jets from Boom

United Airlines continues to bet on its aggressive medium and long-term strategy to dominate the skies. The airline has announced that it will purchase 15 aircraft from Boom Supersonic with the option to order 35 more in the future. The entry into service of this type of aircraft would mark the return of supersonic flights which ceased in 2003 with the end of the legendary Concorde.

“Boom’s vision for the future of commercial aviation, combined with the industry’s strongest network in the world, will provide business and leisure travelers access to a stellar flying experience,” said United Airlines CEO. , Scott Kirby, in the official statement.

Responsible for providing the “stellar” experience of United Airlines will be the Overture, an aircraft that, according to Boom Supersonic, will be able to exceed the speed of soundThat is, fly at Mach 1.7 and cut travel times in half. For example, a flight between New York and London, which takes seven hours, could be completed in three and a half hours.

However, this aircraft commissioned by United Airlines still has a long way to go as at the moment not a single unit has been built and consequently it has not been certified. Boom, which has raised $ 270 million from investors and venture capital, plans to introduce the Overture in 2025 to start flight tests in 2026.

United Airlines bets on Boom Supersonic, but will still have to wait

These are relatively optimistic timelines considering the development and construction time of a new family of aircraft. An industry giant like Boeing delayed approximately 8 years and 9 months from the time the Boeing 787 was introduced until its first flight.

In this case, the timeline of Boom Supersonic contemplates about ten years from the birth of the idea (2016) to its first test flight (2026). For now, the company plans to make its first flight in late 2021 with a demonstration aircraft known as the XB-1.

United Airlines, for its part, remains firm with its aggressive strategy. Earlier this year, he became involved in the eVTOL electric jet project. It also partnered with Mesa Airlines to order 200 electric planes designed to fly short distances. These are actions that seek to help the airline become carbon neutral by 2050.

