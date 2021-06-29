United Airlines orders 270 Boeing and Airbus aircraft

June 29, 2021

0

United Airlines announced on Tuesday a new order for 270 Boeing and Airbus aircraft, in the largest bid so far by an airline for the recovery of air transport after the worst of the covid pandemic.

The order from the US airline represents a purchase of 35.38 billion dollars in theoretical price of the devices, although the companies frequently pay less than that.

In detail, United plans to buy from Boeing 50 copies of the 737 MAX 8 and 150 of the 737 MAX 10, the largest of that group of aircraft.

On the other hand, it would acquire from Airbus 70 A321neo, the European manufacturer’s blockbuster in the single-aisle aircraft segment with more than 200 seats.

The US company thus increases the list of its acquisitions to more than 500 devices, of which 40 will be delivered in 2022, 138 in 2023 and more than 350 in 2024 and later.

With information from .

0