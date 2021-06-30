United Airlines announced the purchase of 270 aircraft, the largest to date



United Airlines is expected to get a big discount for this purchase.

Photo: Daniel SLIM / . / .

United Airlines will purchase 270 aircraft, which would be the largest purchase the company has made in its history and the largest order an airline has placed in roughly a decade.

The price of the 270 planes will be about $ 35,000 million. United Airlines is expected to get a significant discount on at least the 200 Boeing 737 Max aircraft that make up the bulk of the order. The remaining 70 aircraft are Airbus A321neo model.

If you get the aforementioned discount, United is likely to pay well below half the list price.

This huge purchase is taken as a sign that airlines see that in the future they will be able to recover after the crisis caused by the pandemic.

United told its investors that it expects to post a profit in July, this would be the first sign of profitability from United or any major airline since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Demand for leisure travel is almost back to normal, helping to raise flight fares.

United will use most of the jets it ordered Tuesday to replace 200 smaller regional jets that carry around 50 passengers each, which will allow you to increase your capacity without adding flights at airports like Newark and San Francisco, which limit the takeoffs and landings of each airline.

It will also replace around 100 older, larger aircraft.

This is good news for passengers as it means that they will be able to travel on a larger plane, which is usually more comfortable.

“We are trying to fly 50-seat regional planes between Chicago and Dallas or between Newark and Atlanta. And we are trying to compete with people who have a much better product. We did not have the opportunity to compete effectively. This order is about remedying that and creating a home network that has a product that our customers love, ”United Airlines Chief Executive Scott Kirby said Tuesday.

At the moment, United Airlines regional jets are being used for a third of domestic flights. Once we have the new planes that they bought, this figure will drop to 10%.

