Unitar recognizes Unicaja Banco for sustainable finance

The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (Unitar) has recognized Unicaja Banco’s commitment to sustainable finance and its support for the dissemination of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the 2030 Agenda. As a sign of this recognition, it has presented it with a commemorative plaque.

Since the launch in Malaga by Unitar of the International Center for the Training of Authorities and Leaders (Cifal) in 2018, Unicaja Banco has shown its support and collaboration with the work that this entity develops to promote financial inclusion and sustainable development .

Unicaja Banco collaboration with Cifal

The support of Unicaja Banco contributes to the International Center for the Training of Authorities and Leaders of Malaga being the first of its global network to address financial inclusion within its general objective of social inclusion.

The collaboration of the financial entity with Unitar translates, among other aspects, into financial support for Cifal Málaga, which allows it to be a training and reference space for the entire Mediterranean, in which local, regional and national leaders They can acquire the skills that allow them to build the foundations of sustainable development in their communities and have an impact on the improvement of the quality of life of their societies and citizens.

In exercising its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) policy, Unicaja Banco thus contributes to the implementation of policies and practices aimed at promoting financial inclusion and sustainable development. This support allows training, in the specific case of Unitar and Cifal Málaga, to people committed to the fight against poverty and to the economic development of the communities, and the organization and development of different training activities to integrate, within the strategy corporate governance of the banking entity, among other matters, principles of financial inclusion and good governance, as well as to reinforce its commitment to achieving the SDGs of the United Nations 2030 Agenda.

Unicaja Banco Sustainable Finance Action Plan

Unicaja Banco is committed to sustainability and to the environmental and social challenges posed. In fact, the entity has a Sustainable Finance Action Plan, approved in mid-2020, revised for update in 2021 and aimed at promoting the integration of ESG (environmental, social and governance) criteria into its business strategy.

Likewise, its support for this project is part of the permanent exercise of CSR, as well as its interest in contributing and reinforcing the principles of good governance and sustainable development in its fields of action. Unicaja Banco has been a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact since 2013 and joined the Spanish Global Compact Network in 2017. In addition, in 2020 it joined the ‘Declaration of business leaders for renewed international cooperation’, promoted globally by the Global Compact.

Equal footing

The UN establishes as a priority to guarantee access under equal conditions for any person to all the natural and economic resources within their reach, basic and financial services, property and new technologies through the application of policies that contribute to promoting the creation of quality employment. , entrepreneurship, creativity and innovation, as well as to stimulate the growth of small and medium-sized companies.

For its part, Cifal Malaga works to promote learning and facilitate the exchange of knowledge on good practices in social inclusion, governance and urban planning among public representatives, leaders of international organizations, private companies and academic institutions.

Cifal Málaga intends to achieve, with the collaboration of Unicaja Banco and other institutions, these goals by holding conferences and workshops to promote the transmission of knowledge and the exchange of practical solutions around financial inclusion, sustainable development and poverty reduction, both among representatives of official institutions and between private sector companies and financial entities.