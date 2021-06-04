Uniswap V3 has not surpassed its predecessor, it records $ 17 billion in its first month

In the first 30 days after its launch, Uniswap V3 recorded more than $ 17 billion in trading volume in more than 288,130 user wallets.

Volume peaked on May 19, with $ 1.4 billion in volume, while May 8 saw the highest number of users with new active wallets – 35,100.

Since then, user activity has slowed slightly and has stabilized at approximately 12,000 wallets per day.

While this is impressive, it is still far behind its predecessor, Uniswap V2. This older version still attracts roughly 50,000 wallets a day.

Making the liquidity position more efficient

Uniswap V3 is the third version of the Ethereum-based Uniswap token swap platform, which was launched on May 5.

This new version provides liquidity providers (LP) with the tools to customize the price ranges of your assets, instead of distributing them evenly.

Therefore, each LP can create its own price curve. This has the effect of generating concentrated liquidity, rendering LP positions non-fungible.

Also, starting from V2, Uniswap V3 has made it possible for 100% of the user’s asset pool to be used for yield farming.

He claims that this would make a liquidity position more efficient – 4,000 times more efficient to be precise.

Recent developments in the DeFi sector

As previously reported, of one million unique active wallets in the blockchain industry, Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and Worldwide Asset eXchange (WAX) account for 80%.

However, it was reported that the total blocked value of BSC decreased by 50% in Mayor.

Meanwhile, 80% of the total locked value (TVL) goes to Ethereum’s decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem.

Once again, BSC leads the blockchain industry by a fair margin, with unique active wallets topping 417,000.

It’s also worth noting that Polygon continues to stand out within the ecosystem, with numbers outpacing its peers.

While the crypto industry suffered a major slump, Polygon enjoyed a bullish rally, thanks in part to its popularity in India and It is now one of the top 15 crypto tokens in the world.

