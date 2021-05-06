Uniswap v3 fails on its opening day with high gas costs

The Conversation Spain

Madrid elections: welcome to the hyper-leadership of Díaz Ayuso, goodbye to Pablo Iglesias

Pablo Casado, president of the Popular Party, and Isabel Díaz Ayuso. PP Long lines in the morning. Vote on a weekday, but without schools. A memorable participation in the elections to the Madrid Assembly, above 80.73%, 16.46 points more than in 2019. And many changes on the board, the parties and the leaderships. In addition to the withdrawal of the leader of Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, after the incontestable victory of Isabel Díaz Ayuso, the Madrid night may be the first big call of the next electoral cycle. There will be anticipations in Andalusia, there may be repetition in Catalonia and, with all certainty, we will see general elections, perhaps, in mid-2022. Community of Madrid. The PP reigns in the electoral night The Popular Party reigns in the Madrid electoral night, which exalts the hyper-leadership of Isabel Díaz Ayuso. The president’s plebiscite has been a success in the autonomous sphere, where it has managed to attract a cross-sectional vote. It wins in districts and towns traditionally close to the PSOE, because its message has permeated: open or closed. The pandemic shapes the minds of the more than 600,000 families who work in the hospitality and commercial sectors. They care less about the latest covid-19 incidence rate than they do about their jobs. The second plebiscitary impact is the relaunch of the PP brand as a government party, a solid alternative to Pedro Sánchez’s PSOE. With these results and this campaign approach, the president of the Popular Party, Pablo Casado, reconfigures his leadership, very touched after the failure in the autonomous regions of Catalonia. Madrid’s community. The PSOE looks into the abyss Pedro Sánchez’s party could not avoid the surprise of Más Madrid. The Madrilenian Socialist Federation (FSM) lives in permanent transition. For 26 years. Therefore, this defeat was already discounted pending the changing of the guard. This time it did not touch and they already pave the way for the succession through a graceful exit for their candidate, the professor of Metaphysics Ángel Gabilondo, perhaps in his capacity as Ombudsman. The renovation will have a woman’s name to be able to compete with Isabel Díaz Ayuso and Mónica García or Rocío Monasterio herself. It will be soon, although after more than two decades of popular mandate, it is urgent first to think of an own project on the axes of education and public health. More Madrid is the big surprise The campaign has gone from less to more with the anesthesiologist Mónica García with a real growth in seats and votes well distributed throughout the Community. A modern left is consolidated with a discourse based on equality, social justice or climate change, in line with the European green parties. It has room for growth on a national scale, although it remains to be seen whether this post-industrial message penetrates other territories. Without a doubt, she will be the effective leader of the opposition to the Díaz Ayuso roller. Vox consolidates its position as a tower on the ideological board Before its electorate, it presents low mobility and very limited positions, with strong messages around education or immigration. The party serves more as support for the strategic formation of blocs than for the definition and execution of public policies. If he learns the lesson of United We Can, he will not overexpose himself in government to leverage his discourse on cultural warfare. It has little room for growth, but its 9% is ground gold in the current dispute. Pablo Iglesias leaves politics The first polls left Podemos out of the Assembly, so Pablo Iglesias’ very personal move turned out better than expected. However, one of the surprises of the election night was the announcement by Iglesias himself, who just a few weeks ago was vice president of the Government of Spain, that he is leaving active politics when considering that his figure no longer adds: “I don’t want to be a plug for future leaderships. In the manner of Trumpism, Iglesias’ discourse responds better to the bases of a social movement than to an organic structure. And thanks to Ciudadanos for the services rendered. At the juncture of polarization, the moderate language and sobriety of the state attorney and deputy Edmundo Bal are out of their time. The game has hit rock bottom and it doesn’t seem like it can come back. Dismissed since the general elections of April 2019, he cannot find a place, no project or leaders. And the basic principle of electoral behavior is fulfilled: the voter flees in disarray from the declining parties. Its national continuity is in the air if in Andalusia it is engulfed again. In short, the Madrid result anticipates a busy summer in which the dispute over the health emergency, the arrival of European funds and the foreseeable economic rebound will alter the course of national politics. There will be no rest! This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.