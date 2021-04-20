Uniswap (UNI) and Chainlink (LINK) are now available on eToro

eToro has announced the launch of Uniswap (UNI) and Chainlink (LINK) to operate on its platform. Doron Rosenblum, vice president of trading solutions at eToro, confirmed the announcement via a LinkedIn post.

According to eToro, the social investment network wants to provide additional options for its users to diversify their cryptocurrency portfolios.

A total of 18 assets now available on eToro

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

The two additions have brought the number of crypto assets on their platform to 18. These include Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Ethereum (ETH), IOTA (MIOTA), Tezos (XTZ), Binance Coin (BNB), Tron . Foundation (TRX), Cardano (ADA), Dash (DASH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ripple (XRP), Zcash (ZEC), NEO, Stellar (XLM), Ethereum Classic (ETC), and EOS.

The company said the addition of these crypto assets is part of a move to increase its crypto offerings to retail and institutional clients amid the perceived increase in demand.

But BNB and XRP are not available to US clients due to regulatory issues, according to eToro.

eToro wants to meet the increased demand for crypto assets

eToro stated that the industry has seen an explosive demand for crypto assets from retail investors and that the company is prepared to meet these demands by offering new products.

“Now is the right time to add new cryptocurrencies to eToro,” the firm added.

eToro was launched in 2007. The network has grown tremendously in the market and currently has more than 20 million registered users worldwide. It allows users to trade in different cryptocurrencies listed on its platform using fiat currencies.

The network started offering crypto to its users in 2013. According to a recent press release from eToro, the company is duly registered and fully regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the UK Financial Conduct Authority. (FCA) and Cyprus. Securities and Exchange Commission (FCA).

At the time of writing, Uniswap and Chainlink are ranked 11th and 12th respectively when it comes to the largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.