As the eighth largest virtual currency, Uniswap with a market cap of $ 14,604,649,336, it is likely to be restricted by short positions on the next trading day.

Uniswap is a decentralized finance protocol on the Ethereum network that is used to exchange cryptocurrencies. According to data from Eth Gas Station, Uniswap stands out among most Ethereum-powered cryptocurrencies as the largest gas user. In the last 30 days, a total of 2 million in Ethereum fees was used.

According to statistics from Crypto Fees, the decentralized exchange Uniswap ranks second after Ethereum in terms of transaction fee volume. On a daily basis, transaction fees on Uniswap average a total of $ 4.8 million, which is more than the $ 3.14 million recorded on the Bitcoin network.

Uniswap Price Analysis (UNI)

Since March 18, Uniswap (UNI) has risen to a new all-time high (ATH) of $ 36.80. After hitting its all-time high, UNI faced strong selling pressure. The altcoin is trending down on the price chart and significant corrective measures have been implemented. The current reduction exceeds 20%.

UNI is making some repairs for the previous drop, but it looks like the bulls aren’t strong enough. At the time of writing, UNI / USDT is trading at $ 28.11.

On March 27, the bulls tried to push the price above the 20 exponential moving average, but were conquered by the bears. Currently, the bulls defend the 30-day exponential moving average (30-EMA) and push the price of UNI to $ 28.53.

If the UNI / USDT coin can rally to $ 28.53 (30-EMA), it will start to move towards the Dnext resistance level of $ 29.25 (20-EMA). If UNI / USDT can successfully break through this resistance level, the bulls will seek their all-time high of $ 36.80.

However, the MACD indicator that formed a bearish crossover and the stochastic RSI indicator that develops in the 20 oversold zones to the downside, suggest that this situation is unlikely to occur.

However, if UNI price falls from the current level and breaks below the 50-EMA of $ 26.15, it may trigger more short selling. This can cause the price to drop to the next support level of about $ 20.

