Uniswap and Chainlink continue to lead the DeFi market

At the time of writing Uniswap and Chainlink lead the DeFi market, with a market capitalization of over $ 43 billion. In third place it is followed by Wrapped Bitcoin with a market value of 9.3 billion dollars.

Decentralized finance is having an explosive 2021, thanks to the adoption of the loans they offer through smart contracts and in an automated way. If this new trend of obtaining money through cryptocurrencies takes hold, the revaluation of DeFi can be very strong going forward.

Other projects that are growing strongly in recent weeks are: Terra (LUNA), PancakeSwap (CAKE), Aave (AAVE) and Maker (MKR).

WAVES stock hits new all-time highs

Real-world adoption and the ability to serve the needs of a wide range of industries are key qualities that blockchain projects seeking long-term viability in an increasingly crowded and evolving landscape must have.

One cryptocurrency project from 2016 whose price has hit new all-time highs in May is Waves (WAVES). A multifaceted blockchain protocol that has seen significant growth in 2021. Thanks to recent advancements in decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and real-world adoption.

The spark that led to the double-digit rise over the past week coincided with the announcement that Waves Enterprise had partnered with the Russian space agency Roscosmos. This, to test a tool that uses blockchain technology in the prevention of intellectual property infringement.

Ethereum Could Hit $ 5,000 As DeFi Growth Continues

According to the prediction of Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, the price of the cryptocurrency Ether may reach more than 5,000 dollars in the market soon. In an interview with Forbes, the expert stated that the altcoin, may face a great wave of revaluation and break another price record in the market.

In addition to presenting an optimistic forecast for the short-term price of Ethereum. Green is betting that Bitcoin’s dominance will lose space to ETH.

With the growth of the Ethereum platform through DeFi projects, the executive predicts that Ether will continue its appreciation movement. In the last year it has resulted in a cumulative appreciation of 1,500%.

