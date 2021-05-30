Unisono implements Speech Analytics | News | Communications

Unisono Group has created a new service Smart Analitycs Center in which 800 specialized professionals are in charge of analyze and develop the implementation of Speech Analytics technology to its main customers.

Solutions based on this technology have become very useful tools for know the voice of the customer and to improve service processes. Thanks to its implementation, the transcription and sound of conversations can be analyzed and different business indicators can be extracted.

Among the benefits provided by an automation based on this fully predictive operating model, are the sales efficiency focused on ROI, with recovery objectives close to 10% and in the processes, the risk identification in situations such as fraud or service cancellations, the ability to analyze the level of dissatisfaction or improvement of the NPS through quality audits.

Unisono implements Speech Analytics.

In addition, this advance, whose integration is being carried out in a transversal manner, stands as a step towards the future in the interpretation of the message, by allowing companies to integrate solutions of this type and improve their conversion ratios.

The integration of Speech Analytics, which is carried out from the innovation unit of E-volute, is part of the transversal quality plan offered by the company to increase customer satisfaction.

“We have begun to implement this technology in the automotive sector with an efficiency greater than 80%, with the aim that all our customers can join throughout the year,” he says. Dácil Borges, head of innovation at Grupo Unísono.

In general, this technology is of great help for the work of contact center agents with the clear advantage that contributes to the efficiency of the reading activity versus listening. In addition, it also makes it possible to have common action and evaluation standards by going from a subjective analysis of each agent to a completely objective analysis provided by a machine.

For its part, Antonio Diaz, CEO of E-voluciona, adds that “Speech Analytics performs an exhaustive analysis of the reasons for the calls and especially the callback, the cause-effect, status and monitoring of incidents and customer dissatisfaction and, ultimately, allows analyzing the service offered to end customers ”.