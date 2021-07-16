Unique fractal geometric structure of romanesco cauliflower revealed

An international research team has uncovered the cause of the unique fractal structure of the romanesco cauliflower. A fractal is a geometric object whose fragmented structure repeats itself at various scales.

The study, with the participation of the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) and the Polytechnic University of Valencia (UPV), both institutions in Spain, shows that the structure is actually a proliferation of buds (meristems) programmed to become flowers but that they never reach their goal; what they do is turn into stems that, in turn, continue to try to produce flowers. Cauliflower is born from the repetition of this process, which causes a succession of stems on stems.

Thus, the singular form of romanesco is explained by the increasingly rapid production of stems that fail in their attempt to become flowers, while this production rate is constant in other cauliflowers. As a result, the inflorescence of the romanesco acquires a pyramidal structure composed of smaller pyramids, causing its fractal appearance.

“The meristems of cauliflower do not achieve the objective of forming flowers, but they remember that temporarily they did manage to acquire a floral state. The additional mutations that affect the growth and activity of meristems are those that cause the fractal forms characteristic of romanesco ”, point out the researchers from the Institute of Molecular and Cellular Plant Biology (IBMCP), the CSIC and the UPV, who have participated in this study: Francisco Madueño, Antonio Serrano and Carlos Giménez.

The study was led by the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS) and the French National Institute for Research in Informatics and Automation (INRIA).

Image of a Romanesque cauliflower, whose structure reproduces a fractal shape. (Photo: CSIC)

In the work, the researchers combined in vivo experiments with 3D computational models that reproduce the inflorescence development of plants. His aim was to discover the molecular foundations of the growth of cauliflowers in general, and Romanescos, in particular.

The meristems of the romanesco compose a logarithmic spiral, shaped like a natural fractal. Its number of spirals corresponds to a Fibonacci number.

The work of the IBMCP researchers has focused on characterizing the network of genes that determines the formation of a flower or a stem and whose activity is therefore altered in the meristems of cauliflower and romanesco. Specifically, they observed that TFL1, an essential gene for the formation of stems, is activated by genes that promote flower formation, an initially contradictory result but the key to understanding the development of the inflorescence of plants and, specifically, the formation of structures such as the romanesco fractal.

The research results are published in the academic journal Science, under the title “Cauliflower fractal forms arise from perturbations of floral gene networks”. (Source: UPV-CSIC)