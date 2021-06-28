Unique ford shelby cobra ‘daisy’ up for auction

The Shelby cobra It is one of the iconic models in world automobile history.

In 2003, Ford and Shelby announced that they would work on a joint project to develop high-performance vehicles.. At that time he was already filming a secret project called Daisy, whose intention was to design and develop the new Cobra. As a result, a functional prototype emerged, built by Ford and Carroll Shelby himself.

Created as a successor to the Cobra, the ‘Daisy‘It never went into production because of a worn economy. However, the prototype is fully functional and homologated for road use. You can even take it to the track, just like Shelby did at Irwindale Speedway in California, covering a total of 150 miles.

Gallery: More details of the unique Ford Shelby Cobra Daisy.

Designed after the 2005 Ford GT, the Daisy shares its 6-speed manual transmission and welded chassis, with billet aluminum composite and other materials.

The Shelby Cobra Daisy engine is a 6.4-liter V10 block that develops 605 horsepower. This is one of the four engines Special V10s that Ford created specifically for this model.

Chris Theodore, Ford’s former vice president of product development, is the current owner of the car. He bought it in 2017 at a charity auction and had it restored in the workshop Technosports, in Michigan.

Photos: The only built copy of the Ford Shelby Cobra Daisy.

Its owner will be the only person in the world to own a Shelby Cobra Daisy, a true collector’s item, which incidentally anticipates that the auction will not be cheap.

