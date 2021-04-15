Uniqly.io, a project that streamlines the NFT market

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are among the hottest assets of the season as cryptocurrencies continue to gain popularity. However, the true potential of these crypto tokens remains untapped due to the obvious difference between virtual and physical assets.

In today’s environment, regardless of the value and rarity of NFTs one owns, they are still intangible. However, everything is going to change with Uniqly, a revolutionary cryptocurrency project that bridges the gap between NFTs and physical products.

As a complete ecosystem of DeFi and NFT, Uniqly offers a set of tools including betting pools, escrow, exchange platform, NFT market, and much more, to enable the growth of the NFT economy, while offering unlimited opportunities. creators and consumers to benefit from it.

Product-backed DIY NFTs Introducing

Developing blockchain applications is not a simple task, as it requires at least some coding experience and a certain degree of familiarity with the space.

However, an artist or designer does not necessarily have those skills, but they are quite capable of creating some of the most coveted and valuable items.

Uniqly allows them to convert their creations into NFT and sell them to a much wider market. Starting with the apparel segment, Uniqly’s product generator allows users to conceptualize their own designs, convert them to NFT, and put them up for sale on the platform market.

At the same time, the platform, through its partners, will make these designs a reality by creating a real physical product and subsequently storing it in its safe.

Meanwhile, anyone accessing the Uniqly marketplace can buy these NFTs, trade them with other NFTs or cryptocurrencies, just like they would any other digital asset.

In the event that the owner of the NFT decides to obtain the actual product, he will have to burn that NFT and simply pay for the materialization of the physical item.

Tokenize and exchange your valuables

In addition to the NFTs designed through the Generator, Uniqly allows users to digitize their valuable physical belongings to sell and exchange on the platform.

Users can create NFTs of goods they wish to sell and ship the actual product to Uniqly’s secure warehouse facility, where it will be assessed and stored, similar to an escrow facility.

If the product passes the scrutiny, the generated NFTs will be approved by the platform, allowing the creator to put it on the market and trade with it.

Bring NFTs to Life

While the escrow-type vault service enables the physical backup of each NFT created on the platform, opening a new avenue for people to tokenize their valuables, it also helps materialize NFTs from digital assets to real and physical assets.

The NFT token realization solution on the platform allows users to order two-dimensional and three-dimensional models of the NFTs they own, with QR codes to track ownership.

Uniqly and UNIQ

Uniqly is supported by the UNIQ ERC20 utility tokens, which not only act as a medium for the exchange of value within the ecosystem, but also impart additional benefits to the token holders.

The benefits of UNIQ extend to discount commission on purchases, participation in the profits generated by the platform, wagering rewards and exclusive access to special NFTs and more.

Uniqly recently concluded an extraordinarily successful public token sale that was completely sold out in less than 4 minutes, creating a new record compared to the previous round that took a full 10 minutes to conclude.