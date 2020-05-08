One of the sectors hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis worldwide is that of airlines. The restriction of movements imposed by numerous governments has meant a huge ‘break’ in the sector that has led numerous companies to take different measures to face the economic crisis that will follow the current health crisis. In this context, Ryanair and Norwegian are being heavily criticized by unions for their management of the Covid-19 crisis.

In the case of the Norwegian low-cost airline Norwegian, the unions representing the company’s workers in Spain, Sepla and USE, they have filed a conciliation claim with the Interconfederal Service of Mediation and Arbitration (SIMA) against the illegal assignment of workers.

This lawsuit, which is the previous step to the ordinary trial, claims that when the recapitalization of Norwegian shares was approved, the company asked the pilots and TCP to remove their credentials They are credited as Norwegian workers, including ID cards and uniforms. The unions indicate that this action represents “a further step in Norwegian Air Shuttle’s attempt to disassociate itself from its workers in Spain.”

Ryanair

On the other hand, last week some of the main unions sent a letter to the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and the Urban Agenda to demand certain measures that protect companies in the sector. However, the signatories claim that Companies like Ryanair are left out of this plan by not being “socially responsible”. Ryanair has already advanced that it could cut up to 3,000 pilots and cabin staff jobs over the next two years due to falling demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, it must be remembered that recently the National Court has fully estimated the lawsuit filed by USO, SICTPLA and SEPLA against the employment regulation file (ERE) applied by Ryanair, to 224 workers from its bases in Tenerife, Lanzarote, Gran Canaria and Gerona. However, this Friday Ryanair has notified the affected workers its inclusion in the Temporary Employment Regulation File (ERTE) that the airline has carried out as a consequence of the coronavirus.