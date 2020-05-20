An international coalition of food unions has announced that it has filed a formal complaint against the McDonald’s group, denouncing a culture of “systematic sexual harassment” in fast food chain restaurants in several countries around the world.

The claim was raised at the Netherlands national contact point at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), and that Dutch government agency will be in charge of its oversight, according to a statement.

Two investment banks are also mentioned in the document: the Dutch APG Asset Management and the Norwegian Norges Bank, which hold part of the capital of the global fast food giant for about $ 1.7 billion, according to the unions in question.

The unions of the sector maintain that it is the first formal recourse for “generalized sexual harassment in a multinational company” within the framework of the OECD guidelines.

Those principles especially provide for multinationals and their shareholders to respect labor rights such as the protection of employees against sexual violence.

In testimonies gathered by the unions are accusations ranging from “vulgar comments to physical assaults” suffered by workers in Australia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, France, the United Kingdom and the United States.

“Violence and gender-based harassment are part of the McDonald’s culture,” they denounced, and mentioned “touching, forced kisses, and other forms of unwanted physical contact (which) are a form of sexual assault that violates the physical integrity of the victims. “

“McDonald’s employees raised the alarm years ago about sexual harassment and gender-based violence, but the company, which has a rotten culture from its top, took no action,” said Sue Longley, secretary general of the International Union. of Food Workers.

For its part, McDonald’s issued a statement saying it will review the elements of the complaint when it comes into its hands and emphasized that the fast food giant is a company that prioritizes people.

The company noted that there is ongoing “profoundly important dialogue around safe and respectful workplaces in communities across the United States and around the world.”

“We believe that McDonald’s and its business partners around the world have a responsibility to take action on this issue and are committed to promoting positive change,” added the letter.

The complaint is being studied by the Netherlands national contact point at the OECD, which will decide three months from now if it starts a mediation process with the company of the famous golden arches, whose headquarters are in the United States.

National contact points have no power to impose fines or penalize the company, said Lance Compa, an expert in international labor law.

Unions accuse McDonald’s of mistakenly disclaiming its responsibility for the working conditions of its employees, alleging that 90% of its restaurants operate under the franchise regime.

The filing of the claim in the Netherlands is due to the fact that in that country is the McDonald’s “nervous center” in Europe, and also the headquarters of the APG bank, according to those responsible for the food unions.

We recommend ⬇️

Read also ⬇️

.