Union leaders charged Amazon on Wednesday after the death by COVID-19 of an employee in New York, accusing the company of not doing enough to protect its staff from the disease, which has already led protests about it.

EFE –

The deceased, whose identity has not been revealed, worked at a company center in the New York district of Staten Island, where as early as March some workers had reported allegedly dangerous health conditions.

“The death of a Staten Island worker in Amazon yesterday due to COVID-19 It should be a wake-up call for the tech giant. Too many workers still feel that, in the midst of this terrifying pandemic, Amazon it is not doing enough to protect them and their communities, “Christy Hoffman, secretary general of the UNI Global Union union, said in a statement.

According to Hoffman, “When workers are willing to risk their jobs and go on strike because they are in danger, management must listen to their concerns.”

“Unfortunately, instead of rewarding the hard and often dangerous work of warehouse employees, Amazon He has fired those who demand that the company take their health seriously and respect the established protocols to keep us all safe, “he denounced.

The technology giant has been accused of firing several employees since the start of the pandemic for publicly expressing dissatisfaction with the measures taken, being one of the most prominent Chris Smalls, who lost his job after organizing a strike at the Staten Island warehouse .

In a joint statement, several union and community leaders denounced that the death of a worker of Amazon in New York it is the “predictable result” of Jeff Bezos’ “reckless” attempt to “capitalize on the pandemic at any cost.”

The death, the first known in the New York department store in Amazon, requires action by the authorities, as defended in the note by those responsible for the union IBT Joint Council 16 and the community organizations New York Communities for Change, Make the Road and ALIGN.

“This corporation is not going to act to protect us. It is time for the government to listen to the demands of the workers and act,” they stressed.

This week, the vice president of the Cloud Computing Service Amazon Web Services (AWS) Tim Bray announced his resignation in rejection of the recent layoff of employees who have publicly criticized the company.

Coinciding with May Day, employees of Amazon and other US home delivery companies They staged a temporary halt to the activity precisely to protest the security measures before the COVID-19 and ask for more protection.

Amazon It has seen an unprecedented increase in its business since the pandemic of coronavirus and that governments around the world decreed orders of confinement and social distancing, which has forced the closure of physical stores and eliminated much of the competition from the digital platform.

In the United States alone, the Seattle (Washington state) company has already recruited 100,000 new workers in recent weeks to respond to the increase in demand and has announced the hiring of another 75,000.