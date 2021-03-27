Unión Viera win 1-0 against UD Guía

03/27/2021 at 10:42 CET

The Union Viera added three points to his scoreboard after winning 1-0 against the Guide this friday in the Pepe Gonçalvez. The Union Viera arrived with the intention of returning to the path of victory after suffering a 1-2 loss in the previous duel against Lanzarote. Regarding the visiting team, the UD Guide he came from beating 3-2 in his fiefdom at Union Port in the last game held. After the result obtained, the Palmense set is fifth, while the Guide It is eighth at the end of the duel.

During the first half of the match, none of the players managed to score, so during the first 45 minutes the scoreboard did not move from the initial 0-0.

In the second half came the goal for the local team, which debuted its light with a goal from eleven meters from Cristian Barrios at 79 minutes, concluding the duel with a final score of 1-0.

After the end of the duel the Union Viera occupied the fifth place with 18 points, occupying a place of access to the Second qualifying phase to the Final Phase for Second Division RFEF, while the Guide it was positioned in eighth place with 14 points, with a position of access to the Phase of Permanence in Third Division RFEF.

The team that played the game at home will be measured on the following day with the San fernando, while the UD Guide will play against him Polished Bakery.

Data sheetUnion Viera:Alex Guanche, Ramón, Elvis, Joel Zamora, Xiraxi, Cristian Barrios, Vega, Dani Zizu, Ishi, Kevin and SuarezUD Guide:Juan Carlos, Carlos Rivero, Alberto, Luisja, Maceo, Delgado, Rubio, Mejias, Jesús Farías, Alexander Martel and NachoStadium:Pepe GonçalvezGoals:Cristian Barrios (1-0, min. 79)