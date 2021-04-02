Unión Viera receives Arucas on matchday fourteenth

04/02/2021 at 1:32 PM CEST

The Arucas visit this Saturday to Pepe Gonçalvez to measure yourself with Union Viera in its fourteenth round of the First Phase of the Third Division, which will begin at 1:00 p.m.

The Union Viera comes to the match with the intention of improving their performance in the championship after drawing the last match played against the Polished Bakery. Since the start of the season, the hosts have won six of the 15 matches played so far in the First Phase of the Third Division with a figure of 21 goals in favor and 28 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Arucas he was defeated 1-0 in the last match he played against the Great Tarajal, so he hopes to end his losing streak and redirect his career in the competition. Before this match, the Arucas they had won in three of the 15 matches played in the First Phase of the Third Division this season, with a balance of 14 goals scored against 21 conceded.

Regarding the results at home, the Union Viera they have won twice and lost five times in seven games played so far, which provides more opportunities than expected for the visitors, who could have it easier to win. At the exits, the Arucas They have been defeated five times in their eight games played, so it will be difficult (but not impossible) to win at the home team’s stadium.

The rivals had already met before in the Pepe Gonçalvez and the balance is a victory and a draw in favor of the Union Viera. In turn, the local team accumulates a streak of two straight games without losing at home against the Arucas. The last match they played on Union Viera and the Arucas in this tournament it took place in November 2020 and ended with a result of 0-1 in favor of the locals.

To this day, the Union Viera it is ahead in the standings with a difference of six points with respect to its rival. The team of Angel Camacho He comes into the game in fifth position and with 19 points before the game. For their part, the visitors have 13 points and occupy the tenth position in the tournament.