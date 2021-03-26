Union Viera against UD Guide

03/25/2021 at 20:15 CET

The Guide visit this Friday to Pepe Gonçalvez to measure yourself with Union Viera in their twelfth meeting of the First Phase of the Third Division, which will begin at 20:15.

The Union Viera reaches the twelfth day with the desire to recover points after suffering a defeat against him Lanzarote in the previous match by a score of 1-2. Since the start of the competition, the hosts have won in five of the 11 matches played so far in the First Phase of the Third Division with a figure of 18 goals for and 21 against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the UD Guide He took the victory against the Union Port during their last match of the competition (3-2), with so many Jesus Farías, Aithamy Y Census, so he hopes to repeat the scoreboard, this time in the stadium of the Union Viera. Before this match, the UD Guide they had won in four of the 11 matches played in the First Phase of the Third Division this season, with a balance of 12 goals scored against 16 conceded.

Regarding the results at home, the Union Viera they have won once and been beaten four times in five games played so far, giving the visitors more chances than expected, who might have an easier time winning. At home, the UD Guide has won once and has drawn once in their five games played, so in theory it could be a favorable match for the Union Viera add a positive result at home.

At the same time, the streak of the locals is remarkable, who have been winning three games in a row at home against the Guide. The last game they played on Union Viera and the Guide in this tournament it was in October 2020 and ended with a result of 2-1 in favor of the Guide.

Analyzing the classification table of the First Phase of the Third Division we can see that the locals are ahead of their rival with a difference of one point. The locals, before this match, are in fifth place with 15 points in the standings. For their part, the visitors have 14 points and occupy the eighth position in the tournament.