Union Puerto triumph 2-1 against Lanzarote

04/11/2021 at 6:05 PM CEST

The Union Port added three points to his scoreboard after winning 2-1 against him Lanzarote this sunday in the Municipal Los Pozos. The Union Port He arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after winning the last two matches of the competition. The most recent was against San fernando in his stadium (3-1) and the other in front of Union Viera away from home (1-3) and with a streak of three consecutive victories in the competition. On the visitors’ side, the Lanzarote he won in his last two matches of the competition against him Villa Santa Brígida at home and the Polished Bakery in his fiefdom, by 0-1 and 1-0 respectively. With this defeat the Lanzarote was placed in sixth position at the end of the match, while the Union Port is seventh.

The first part of the confrontation began in a favorable way for the reef team, who inaugurated the luminous with a bit of Ayoze in the 22nd minute. Union Port through a goal from Samuel in the 35th minute, ending the first half with a score of 1-1.

After the break came the goal for the Puerto Rican team, who traced the match with a goal from the penalty spot of Liñares at 70 minutes, ending the match with a final score of 2-1.

With this defeat, after the match ended, the Lanzarote it was located in sixth place in the table with 17 points, with a position of access to the Second qualifying phase to the Final Phase for Second Division RFEF. The Union Port, for its part, it reached seventh place with 15 points, occupying a position for access to the Permanence Phase in the RFEF Third Division.

In the next match of the First Phase of the Third Division, the Union Port will play against him Arucas at home and the Lanzarote will face the Las Palmas C at home.