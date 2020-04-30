BRASÍLIA- The Ministry of Health only delivered 340 ICU bed installation kits to the States out of a total of 3,000 pledges. The portfolio still runs after the company to supply 2 thousand of these kits. The number sent so far is less than or close to the number of extra beds installed by some states. Paraná, for example, has about 530 contractors. Maranhão, on the other hand, installed 230 specifics for covid-19.

On March 15, the federal government promised to deliver the first batch of beds. There were 540 for technical reserve. Of these, 200 have not yet reached the States. The units that would be used for reserve have become essential in some regions. Even without being able to win the first delivery, the federal government increased the target to 3 thousand at the end of March.

The ministry does not give a deadline for delivery of all beds. The former executive secretary of the portfolio, João Gabbardo, has already stated that the products can be delivered to the States within one week after the contracted company delivers them to the federal government. The bed assembly packages have a bed, vital signs monitor, respirator, among other supplies. This equipment will be sent to the States, which set up beds in places already defined.

Ministry officials say they had difficulty finding companies interested in supplying beds and products for assembling the kits. Argentina even blocked a purchase of 1,000 respirators. The initial installment of a thousand sets for assembling beds was divided into three purchasing processes. The first 200 kits had seven respirators for each bed. As the crisis escalated, the ministry hired 340 beds with one respirator each. According to members of the portfolio, however, one hundred are blocked at airports awaiting the release of Anvisa. A third 460-bed bid had no interest. The first parcel of beds (540 units) was delivered according to the population of each state, but with a floor of ten beds.

Costing

The government also funds the operation of beds and intensive care facilities set up by the States. There are 2,232 adult ICU beds and 26 pediatric ICU beds funded by the ministry, with R $ 1,600 daily. Governors complain that the value for maintaining the spaces is higher, at least R $ 2,500 per day.

The Health Ministry admitted yesterday that it will no longer receive a shipment of 15,000 mechanical respirators it had purchased from China. The default was recognized by the government, which promises 14,100 units of equipment produced by the national industry.

Yesterday, in the Senate, Health Minister Nelson Teich denied ideological motivation to break a contract with the Macau company. He said there was mistrust over the purchase, after demanding that part of around R $ 1 billion of the contract be paid in advance in an account in Switzerland.

Regarding the distribution of inputs, the ministry reported that 79 million individual protective equipment had been delivered. In government accounts, the transfers made so far amount to R $ 4.5 billion in individual safety equipment, tests and beds to the States.

