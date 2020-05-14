The Union of Professional Athletes of the Municipality of São Paulo (SIAFMSP) published on Thursday a note showing solidarity to Santos players for the unilateral reduction of 70% of the salaries referring to the month of April.

An announcement was posted on the entity’s social networks on Thursday (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

Photo: Lance!

According to the statement, published on the entity’s social networks, the entity has maintained a dialogue with Alvinegro Praiano’s athletes and affirms that the information transmitted by the Santos board to the press is not true.

– The board, in the figure of its president, not only did not honor with the agreed, absurd 70% of the salaries, but presents untrue arguments for the press in relation to the conversation with athletes of the club – he affirms in excerpt.

Some Peixe players reproduced the note through their personal profiles, among them are: Éverson, Luiz Felipe, Lucas Veríssimo, Wagner Leonardo, Felipe Jonatan, Jobson, Diego Pituca, Carlos Sánchez, Evandro, Jean Mota and Eduardo Sasha.

Check the full note:

“The Union of Soccer Athletes of the Municipality of São Paulo (SIAFMSP), which has maintained a wide dialogue with the whole category (men and women) and other representatives of the sector, expresses full support to athletes who, at that moment, have suffered absurd helplessness on the part of employing clubs, although with peculiar characteristics, we are talking about an employer and employee relationship, governed by laws and contracts. Although it is beyond our municipal authority, we render unrestricted solidarity to what happens with Santos FC athletes, with who we have had permanent contact with. Although they have negotiated a discount amount with the management (30% of their salaries), precisely because they understand the sad and atypical situation that we all live due to the pandemic, the board, in the figure of its president, not only did he not honor the deal, discounting absurd 70% of his wages, but he presents untrue arguments to the press in relation to the conversation m the club’s athletes. It is unacceptable for athletes to go through this situation or any other similar situation, whether in the city of São Paulo or in others, in men or women – where there are even reports of an unbelievable lack of transfer of funds destined exclusively to the players’ salaries. The category will not accept that bad management use Covid-19 to justify planning failures prior to the pandemic “.

See too:

Editor of L! designs duels in the return of European leagues